Henderson, No. 5 Ohio State hold off No. 20 Penn State 33-24

Ohio State defensive back Cameron Brown, left, tackles Penn State running back Noah Cain during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — TreVeyon Henderson ran for 152 yards and a touchdown and No. 5 Ohio State made enough long plays and short field goals to hold off No. 20 Penn State 33-24.

Facing their first real challenge in a month and half, the Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) finally finished off the Nittany Lions (5-3, 2-3) on Noah Ruggles’ fourth field goal, a 26-yarder with 2:41 left in the fourth quarter to make it a nine-point lead.

Coming off an ugly nine-overtime loss at home to Illinois, Penn State looked a lot like the team that had climbed into the top five before losing to Iowa in a game where Sean Clifford got hurt. The senior looked sharp and healthy, going 35 for 52 for 361 yards and a touchdown.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.