Former Nittany Lion big man John Harrar signed a contract to play in the Spanish League for Grupo Alega Cantabria CBT of the Liga LEB Oro, the second tier division in Spain.

Harrar played five years for the Nittany Lions and averaged a points-rebounds double-double last year. He’s among Penn State’s all-time leading rebounders.

Since graduation, Harrar has tried out with the Philadelphia Eagles, and played in The Basketball Tournament.