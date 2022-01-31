Harrar, Lundy lead Penn State by Iowa 90-86 in double OT

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A former resident of Windber pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of possession and distribution of child porn, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

Kristian E. Heller, 46, of the 200 block of Old Bedford Pike in Windber, pleaded guilty to Count One of the Indictment before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson Monday. In April 2021, Heller knowingly possessed pornography that involved prepubescent minors engaging in sexual activity on his computer.