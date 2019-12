One Penn State defensive end is picking up some national praise before playing in the bowl game and leaving for the NFL.

Yetur Gross-Matos is one of five finalists for the Hendricks Awards which goes to the nation’s top defensive end.

Gross-Matos joins Utah’s Bradelee Anae, Baylor’s James Lynch, Boise State’s Curtis Weaver and Ohio State’s Chase Young as finalists for the award.

The junior just announced he will leave Penn State for the NFL draft following Penn State’s bowl game.