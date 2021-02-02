Godwin’s memorable year capped by Super Bowl run

STATE COLLEGE (WTAJ) – Penn State will once again have a presence in this year’s NFL finale.

Four former Penn State players are currently on the rosters of the two Super Bowl Teams:

Kansas City Chiefs: OL Stefan Wisniewski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OL AQ Shipley (Injured Reserve)

OL Donovan Smith

WR Chris Godwin

Godwin has had an incredible year and has been a popular target in the postseason. He leads the Bucs in receiving in the postseason with 14 catches for 233 yards.

“As a young guy in his third year, being an all-pro and being top three in receiving in all the major receiving categories, that’s just such a blessing. Those are the things I dreamed about as a kid, just being in the NFL and making those types of plays and producing those types of numbers,” Godwin said.

“It’s even cooler now, because this is the biggest dream I had when I was a kid, playing in the Super Bowl.

Godwin has 65 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.

The Buccaneers will play the Chiefs Sunday at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS.