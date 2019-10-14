Giliken named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – If you thought Iowa started most of its possession deep in its own territory, you weren’t wrong.

Blake Giliken was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after his performance Saturday night.

The senior punter averaged 42.1 yards per punt, put five punts inside the 20, and three punts inside the 10. Starting field position was a big deal keeping Iowa off the scoreboard, with Penn State’s average starting field position at its own 34 and the Hawkeyes at their own 18.