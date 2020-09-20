Giants’ Saquon Barkley injured in game against Bears

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 14: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants leaps over Mike Hilton #28 of the Pittsburgh Steelers as Joe Haden #23 defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTAJ) — New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley left the game against the Chicago Bears with an apparent knee injury early in the second quarter.

The Saquon Barkley injury. Looks to be a right knee.

After the run Barkley could be seen holding his right knee and had to be helped carried off the field.

He has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s contest against the Chicago Bears, the Giants announced. The Giants also say that Barkley had been taken in for X-rays on his knee and would undergo further testing Monday.

He missed three games last season with injury. He finished today’s game with four rushes for 28 yards.