UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dan Chisena came to Penn State initially as a football player in 2015. Then, for the next three years, he left football behind to compete on Penn State’s track team.

Now, four years later he’s seeing significant playing time for the first time, on special teams and offense. Chisena says he missed the game he has played since third grade, and is thankful for Coach Franklin and his staff for welcoming him back with open arms.