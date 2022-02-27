UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Freshman Bryce McGowens poured in 25 points and Nebraska rolled to a 93-70 victory over Penn State.

  • Penn State guard Sam Sessoms (3) drives to the basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)
  • Penn State guard Jalen Pickett (22) attempts a block by Nebraska guard Trey McGowens (2) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)
  • Penn State forward Greg Lee (5) shoots during an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)
  • Penn State guard Myles Dread (2) celebrates after scoring a 3-point basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)
  • Penn State forward John Harrar, right, makes his way to the basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)
  • Penn State guard Jalen Pickett (22) passes the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)
  • Penn State forward John Harrar, right, has the ball blocked by Nebraska forward Derrick Walker , second from right, during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)
  • Penn State forward Seth Lundy lays up the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)

McGowens sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor with three first-half 3-pointers and made all six of his free throws for the Cornhuskers (8-21, 2-16 Big Ten Conference), who snapped a four-game skid.

He added six rebounds. Alonzo Verge Jr. pitched in with 15 points and five assists.

McGowens hit three 3-pointers and had 13 points, Verge sank two 3s and had 12 and Derrick Walker scored all 10 of his points to spark Nebraska to a 49-31 lead at halftime.

Seth Lundy, Jalen Pickett and Sam Sessoms all scored 12 for Penn State (12-14, 7-11).

