UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Freshman Bryce McGowens poured in 25 points and Nebraska rolled to a 93-70 victory over Penn State.

Penn State guard Sam Sessoms (3) drives to the basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)

Penn State guard Jalen Pickett (22) attempts a block by Nebraska guard Trey McGowens (2) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)

Penn State forward Greg Lee (5) shoots during an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)

Penn State guard Myles Dread (2) celebrates after scoring a 3-point basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)

Penn State forward John Harrar, right, makes his way to the basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)

Penn State guard Jalen Pickett (22) passes the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)

Penn State forward John Harrar, right, has the ball blocked by Nebraska forward Derrick Walker , second from right, during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)

Penn State forward Seth Lundy lays up the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)

McGowens sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor with three first-half 3-pointers and made all six of his free throws for the Cornhuskers (8-21, 2-16 Big Ten Conference), who snapped a four-game skid.

He added six rebounds. Alonzo Verge Jr. pitched in with 15 points and five assists.

McGowens hit three 3-pointers and had 13 points, Verge sank two 3s and had 12 and Derrick Walker scored all 10 of his points to spark Nebraska to a 49-31 lead at halftime.

Seth Lundy, Jalen Pickett and Sam Sessoms all scored 12 for Penn State (12-14, 7-11).

