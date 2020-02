Senior Siyeh Frazier went out in style.

Penn State fell 80-66 to Michigan Thursday night marking the Lady Lions’ 13th straight loss. Frazier had a career-high 28 points along with seven rebounds and four steals.

Kamaria McDaniel added 16 points and Makenna Marisa had 10 points.

