Memphis Grizzlies’ Memphis Grizzlies’ Tim Frazier (10) plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

ORLANDO, Fl. (WTAJ) – Former Penn State guard Tim Frazier signed a ten-day contract with the Orlando Magic.

Frazier last played in the NBA a year ago, playing five games with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Five Magic players are out due to health and safety protocols, and another seven are currently injured.

In a game on Saturday against the Nets, the Magic played with just nine players, and Orlando’s game on Monday was canceled.