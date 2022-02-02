Franklin weighs in on how NIL has changed recruiting

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State football inked two more recruits in the late signing period. Offensive lineman Vega Ioane and defensive back Tyrese Mills signed to Penn State, bringing the 2022 signing class to 25 new players.

But, recruiting has changed dramatically in the past few years with the changes to Name, Image, and Likeness rules.



“You have to be bold, and you have to be aggressive, and you have to be flexible, and there has to be a sense of urgency across the board to change and change fast,” said James Franklin, Penn State head football coach.

Franklin repeatedly used “boldness” and “flexibility” in a recent press conference when discussing how NIL has changed recruiting.

NIL rule changes now permit athletes to profit off themselves. But, some say that has unleashed the “Wild West” in college football. Texas A&M was accused of spending $30 million on what has been hailed as the greatest recruiting class in college football, an accusation head coach Jimbo Fisher denies.

The NCAA’s policy change was not intended for “pay for play” or “buying recruits.” Still, NIL is a very competitive space for schools.

In an anonymous poll of 87 All-American Bowl, only about 18% of the players said NIL influenced their recruitment.



“College football is so competitive that there is not an area that you can say, ‘well, we’re not going to compete in that area,'” said Franklin. “You have to be willing to compete in it all.”

Penn State’s STATEment program helps athletes grow their brand and is an example of what teams can do within the NIL rules. While Franklin admits Penn State isn’t the national leader in NIL he believes there is potential.



“I do think we have an unbelievable opportunity at Penn State with our alumni base and our brand and our national reputation,” said Franklin. “I think we have tremendous opportunities, with the education that our young men get and the foundation that our men and women leave Penn State with. The number of really successful alumni that we have, we have to take advantage of that. And we have to be bold and we have to be aggressive and we have to embrace it. I’d love to see us be on the front end and being the leader nationally in these areas, but we’re not there yet.”

