Franklin on transfer portal: “If you’re looking, we’re looking.”

Transfer rules across college football have shifted drastically in the past two years.

No longer does an athlete have to sit out a full year in order to maintain his eligibility for an additional year. Each player gets four games before having to make a decision. Then there’s the transfer portal, a polarizing topic across the sport.

For refreshers, entering the portal doesn’t mean you have to transfer from your current school, it just means other schools now have the ability to draw you into their program. So what does that mean for the schools they are transferring from? Well, for Penn State, once you enter the portal, it’s like you go back to being a recruit according to James Franklin.