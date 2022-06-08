UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — As we near the one year anniversary of the NIL Era, one of James Franklin’s main points of emphasis is NIL is not the future, it’s the present.

“There in no long haul, like it needs to be now, it needs to be yesterday,” said Franklin.

The last year of college athletics has been called the wild, wild west. Between NIL and the more open transfer portal, teams are forced to recruit new athletes to join their team, but also recruit their own players to keep them on their roster.

“College football has changed probably more in the last five years than it has in the previous 20,” said Franklin. “So, NIL is not long haul, we’ve gotta do everything we possibly can to put Penn State in the best position this season, then also protecting our own roster for the future.”

One example of this is Pitt’s Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison, who was lured away to USC in what’s been described as a “mega NIL Deal.” While NIL is not to be used as a “pay for play” that rule has yet to be enforced.

Recently, Ohio State’s Ryan Day has said the Buckeyes need $13 million to maintain their roster and stay competitive.

REPORTER: “One number that’s out there is $13 million a year for roster management. Are you saying that Penn State needs more than that?”

FRANKLIN: “I guess the question is, I don’t know what schools you are talking about, but if we want to compete with the schools you guys all write articles about us competing with, why wouldn’t our number be the same as others?”

It can be hard to pin down what role NIL is having on some transfers, but the market is as active as ever with Sports Illustrated reporting in April that more players had already transferred eight months into this cycle than in all of last season. The Nittany Lions have lost 12 players, while adding four including Maryland Defensive End Chop Robinson who officially joined the team Tuesday.