UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State has skyrocketed up to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after their dominating 41-12 win over Auburn, which also concludes their home and home series with the Tigers.

Against a touch SEC opponent, the Nittany Lions were able to sweep the series. Last year Penn State defeated the Tigers 28-20 during the White Out. Both games drew a lot of hype and were highly anticipated, but despite that Head Coach James Franklin doesn’t see Penn State scheduling a non conference game against an SEC school again.

“There’s a reason that this is one of the only games that’s been scheduled in the history of the Big Ten,” said Franklin. “All the data, all the analytics show you that you gotta do whatever you can to win your conference. This is gonna help us, we’re gonna build on it. It was a great experience, not only for this year, but for us moving forward.”

Penn State will now gear up to take on Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.