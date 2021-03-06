Four Penn State wrestlers advance to Big Ten finals

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State had four wrestlers enter the semifinals and all four will look to bring home a Big Ten championship Sunday.

Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks all won their Big Ten Tournament semifinal bouts Saturday night.

At 133 pounds, Bravo-Young defeated Nebraska’s Chris Cannon 8-3 to advance to the championship match. He will have a rematch with Iowa’s Austin DeSanto in the final.

At 141 pounds, Nick Lee pulled off the most exciting win of the night. He defeated Rutgers’ Sebastian Rivera 8-6 in sudden victory overtime. Lee won a scramble and scored a the winning takedown with two seconds left in the overtime period to get the win. He will wrestle Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman in the Big Ten championship match Sunday.

Gotta watch that again 🎥



Check out how Nick Lee punched his 🎟 to the FINALS! #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/5DWpLKKmnF — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 7, 2021

Hear what Nick Lee had to say immediately following his epic bout 🆚 Sebastian Rivera!#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/gDutIRUW8f — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 7, 2021

At 174 pounds, freshman Carter Starocci also had an exciting win in overtime against Nebraska’s Mikey Libriola to secure the 3-1 sudden-victory win. He will wrestle Iowa’s Michael Kimmerer in the final.

Aaron Brooks made it a perfect four-for-four for the Nittany Lions in the semifinals. Brooks dominated Rutgers’ John Ponanski with a 10-2 major decision. Brooks will wrestle Nebraska’s Taylor Venz in the 184 championship.

You can find full team results below after the first day of the championships courtesy of Penn State athletics:

Penn State at 2021 Big Ten Championship – Session 2

March 6, 2021 – University Park, Pa. – Bryce Jordan Center

TEAM STANDINGS – Top 5

1: Iowa – 126.5

2: PENN STATE – 111.5

3: Nebraska – 88.0

4: Michigan – 76.0

5: Purdue – 67.0