Four Nittany Lions on 2022 CFB HOF ballot

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Former Nittany Lions LaVar Arrington, Paul Posluszny, and Steve Wisniewski are three of the 78 total players on the ballot for the National Football Foundation’s College Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

Also, Glenn Killinger is a candidate for the coaching division. He was inducted as a player in 1966.

Nineteen Nittany Lion players and five coaches have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. PSU is one of seven schools to have the maximum number of nominees on the yearly ballot.

Reggie Bush (USC,) Andrew Luck (Stanford,) Marshawn Lynch (Cal,) and Julius Peppers (UNC) also headline this year’s ballot.