Former Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant joining Canadian Football League

Suspended NFL receiver Martavis Bryant has signed with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts.

The former Steelers and Raiders player had been suspended multiple times by the NFL for substance abuse violations.

Bryant, who starred at Clemson, drew an indefinite suspension in 2018 while with Oakland. He has not played in the league since.

The NFL said at the time he violated terms of his conditional reinstatement from a previous ban under the league’s substance abuse policy. Argos coach Ryan Dinwiddie says he does not doubt Bryant’s talent, but “he has to learn the CFL game.”