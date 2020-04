Penn State tight end Nick Bowers (83) eludes Purdue cornerback Kenneth Major (2) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Penn State tight end Nick Bowers has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bowers saw his role in the offense expand significantly during the 2019 season. Bowers, who is normally a blocking tight end, caught a career high 10 receptions for 214 yards and three touchdowns.

The Kittanning, Pa. native spent five seasons with the Nittany Lions. Bowers will compete for a roster spot for the Raiders.