Former PSU safety Garrett Taylor signs deal with Buffalo Bills

Penn State safety Garrett Taylor (17) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Penn State safety Garrett Taylor has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Buffalo Bills.

The talented safety finishes his Penn State career with 169 career tackles, four interceptions, 15 pass deflections, and one sack. Taylor was elected as a team captain before his senior season in 2019. He has played meaningful snaps for Penn State’s defense since his sophomore season.

Taylor was selected as All-Big Ten honorable mention by the conference’s coaches and media after his impressive 2019 season. He recorded a career-high 84 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, an interception, and three pass deflections.

Taylor will look to make Buffalo a permanent home, when he competes for a spot over the summer. He joins Steven Gonzalez, Juwan Johnson and Nick Bowers as former Penn State players to sign undrafted free agent deals.