Former PSU receiver Juwan Johnson signs undrafted deal with New Orleans Saints

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Penn State and Oregon wide receiver Juwan Johnson has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Oregon WR Juwan Johnson confirms he's headed to the New Orleans Saints — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) April 25, 2020

The former Nittany Lion receiver will be known for some of his clutch catches over the years, including his one handed catch against Ohio State in 2018 and his walk off receiving touchdown against Iowa in 2017. During his Penn State career, Johnson amassed 81 receptions, 1,123 yards and 2 touchdowns.

After the 2018 season, Johnson entered the transfer portal and transferred to Oregon, and ruled immediately eligible. In his first and only season with Oregon, Johnson caught 30 passes for 467 and four touchdowns.

Johnson will battle for a roster spot on a talented New Orleans Saints team, and reunite with former teammate Tommy Stevens.