Former PSU quarterback Tommy Stevens drafted by New Orleans Saints

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Penn State quarterback and Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens has been drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the seventh round.

Stevens played in the blue and white for three years before transferring to Mississippi State last season. During his time with the Nittany Lions, Stevens threw for 304 yards and four passing touchdowns. In his lone season with the Bulldogs, Stevens completed 97 of 161 passes for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Stevens was not expected to get drafted but is drafted by the Saints, who have an aging Drew Brees and Taysom Hill on their roster.