Former PSU quarterback added to NFL COVID-19 list

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, one Penn State quarterback is heading to the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Trace McSorley will be sidelined by the Baltimore Ravens.

This does not mean McSorley tested positive for COVID-19. He could have be exposed to someone who tested positive as well. For example, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was added to the COVID-19/Reserve list and was able to play the following Sunday after testing negative.

McSorley is currently the third string quarterback for the Ravens behind Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III.

