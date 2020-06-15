Former PSU QB Christian Hackenberg is now chasing a baseball career

He is a former top recruit and NFL draft pick. Now, he is chasing a career in – baseball.

According to reports by ESPN and NBC Philadelphia, Hackenberg is trying to make a professional comeback as a pitcher. He played baseball at Fork Union Military Academy in high school, but has not played since. According to the reports, he mainly entered games as a relief pitcher and finished with a 7.36 ERA.

Hackenberg is just 25 years old and never played in a regular-season NFL game despite being a high draft pick.

Christian Hackenberg ranks No. 2 on Penn State’s all-time passing list with 8,457 yards. He stuck with Penn State as a recruit as Bill O’Brien took over the program. He then played the latter half of his college career for coach James Franklin.

Hackenberg was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He bounced around the league playing for the Jets, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals. He also tried to make a comeback as quarterback for the Memphis Express in the short-lived Alliance of American Football.