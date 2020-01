HOUSTON, TEXAS, (WTAJ) — Former Penn State Football and current Houston Texans Bill O’Brien has received a new title from the Houston Texans.

According to an article in the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have O’Brien given the General Manager title, and they have promoted Executive Vice President of Team Development Jack Easterby to Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

O’Brien enters his seventh season as the Head Coach of the Houston Texans.

He coached Penn State from 2012 to 2013.