Former Penn State wrestlers will go head-to-head for spot on Olympic team

FORT WORTH, TX (WTAJ) – Two former Penn State wrestlers will meet for a chance to represent the United States at the Olympics.

Multiple-time NCAA champions David Taylor and Bo Nickal will wrestle in the Olympic Team Trials finals at 86 kilograms. The pair has five collegiate national championships between them.

Nickal won national titles for Penn State in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He placed second in 2016.

Taylor won college championships in 2012 and 2014. He also is a four-time NCAA finalist. In international competition, Taylor won a world championship in 2018.

Both wrestlers are still teammates, live in the State College area, and train with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.

Nickal and Taylor will wrestle in a best-of-three series Saturday. The winner will earn a spot in the Olympics.