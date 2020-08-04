Former Penn State safety opts out of upcoming NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Jordan Lucas (24) holds his son Jayce Carter Lucas on stage after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Plenty of NFL players have decided to sit out the upcoming football season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Chicago Bears defensive back Jordan Lucas has opted out of the 2020 NFL season the team announced Monday. Players are able to sit out the upcoming season because of COVID-19 concerns and receive a stipend from the league.

Lucas played last season with the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears worth $1 million. His contract will carry over and start for the 2021 season after deducting his 2020 stipend.

Lucas played for Penn State from 2012-2015 and served as a steady starter on the defense the last three years of his career. The Miami Dolphins drafted him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft.