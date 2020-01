Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead, right, talks with Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield before the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTAJ) — After two seasons as the Mississippi State head coach, the school has announced the firing of Joe Moorhead.

Mississippi State Announces Change in Leadership of Football Program#HailState🐶https://t.co/XHQu15cEA8 — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) January 3, 2020

Before taking the job with the Bulldogs, Moorhead spent two seasons as the Penn State offensive coordinator. Moorhead had a record of 14-12, including a 6-7 season this year. Seven losses this season were the most suffered by Mississippi State in 11 years.