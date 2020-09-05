Former Penn State, Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens waived by Saints

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Penn State and Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens has been waived by the New Orleans Saints.

Hew as drafted in the seventh round, 240th overall by the Saints. The team asked Stevens to move to tight end a few days into training camp, before releasing him this afternoon.

Stevens played in the blue and white for three years before transferring to Mississippi State last season. During his time with the Nittany Lions, Stevens threw for 304 yards and four passing touchdowns.

In his lone season with the Bulldogs, Stevens completed 97 of 161 passes for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns.

It is unclear if they will keep him around for their practice squad.

