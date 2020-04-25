Former Penn State lineman Steven Gonzalez signs with Arizona Cardinals

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Proud, excited, and humbled to announce that I have signed with the @AZCardinals I am excited for the next chapter of my life and I am ready to get to work! #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/W0MaTtt1J9 — Steven Gonzalez (@StevenG511) April 25, 2020

The former Nittany Lion started 42 games in his career, the majority of them at left guard. WTAJ’s Jack Wascher did a feature piece on him back in September, where Gonzalez opened up about losing his father when he was 16 years old. Gonzalez has overcome that challenged and now will get an opportunity to play in the NFL.

For his efforts in the 2019 season, Gonzalez was named to the All-Big Ten second team by the coaches and media. Gonzalez will now compete for a roster spot to see if he can get a permanent deal with the Cardinals.