Former Penn State lineman joining Steelers

Nittany Nation

The Steelers are bringing in a former Penn State offensive lineman.

Stefen Wisniewski announced Thursday night that he will be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wisniewski is a Pittsburgh native and went to Central Catholic High School. He was a second-round draft pick in the 2011 NFL draft to the Oakland Raiders. Since then, he has played with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Wisniewski was a first-team All-American for the Nittany Lions earning the honors after the 2010 football season.

