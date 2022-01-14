Former Penn State LB Micah Parsons named First-Team All-Pro in rookie season

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

(WHTM) —Former Penn State and Harrisburg native Micah Parsons continues to add accolades to an already decorated rookie season; the Dallas Cowboys linebacker was named to First-Team All-Pro on Friday, Jan. 14.

According to Pro Football Network, Parsons was the most versatile defender in the NFL.

“Micah Parsons almost perfectly split snaps in run defense, pass rush, and coverage,” per the article on PFN. “It was abundantly clear he improved throughout the season in coverage.”

He finished the regular season with 13 sacks and 84 total tackles. He is the favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“Nobody in the NFL won more often on pass rushes this season on a per-rush basis,” per Pro Football Network. “Not even Maxx Crosby, who had 101 total pressures for the season, won more often.”

The versatile linebacker played two seasons at Penn State before opting out of the 2020 season to focus on the NFL Draft. He was the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Dallas Cowboys. He played for Central Dauphin and Harrisburg High School’s as a running back and defensive end.

Parsons and the Cowboys turn their attention to the 49ers and a Super Wild Card matchup on Sunday.