One former Penn State basketball player is moving on to another NBA team.

Penn State basketball, as well as other reports, announced Monday former Nittany Lion Tim Frazier has signed with the Detroit Pistons.

So proud of our guy Tim Frazier (@Timfraz23) for signing with the Detroit Pistons! #ClimbWithUs pic.twitter.com/NhYKz7pOuM — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) July 1, 2019

Free agent guard Tim Frazier has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2019

Frazier reportedly signed a $2 million deal for one year.

Frazier is 28 years old. He has played for five other NBA teams already including New Orleans, Washington, Portland, Milwaukee and Philadelphia.

He averaged 5.3 points and 4.2 assists per game with the Milwaukee Bucks last season.