Former Penn State defensive tackle waived by Colts

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Penn State defensive tackle Robert Winsdor has been waived by Indianapolis Colts.

Source: Colts are waiving rookie DT Robert Windsor. — jimayello (@jimayello) September 5, 2020

This move comes as the NFL has trimmed their rosters down to 53 players.

He was drafted in the sixth round, 193rd overall after putting forth solid production for Penn State.

Windsor finished his Nittany Lion career with 120 total tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss 13.0 sacks.

Windsor came on the scene strong his junior season, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors by the Associated Press and finishing with 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.