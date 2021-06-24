Former Nittany Lions to represent Team USA at upcoming Olympics

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – As more rosters are finalized for the upcoming Summer Olympics, Nittany Lions will be sporting the red, white, and blue.

Matt Anderson – Men’s Volleyball

Kayla Canett-Oca – Women’s Rubgy

Megan Courtney – Women’s Volleyball Alternate

Micha Hancock – Women’s Volleyball

Max Holt – Men’s Volleyball

Andrew Mackiewicz – Men’s Fencing

Alyssa Naeher – Women’s Soccer

Aaron Russell – Men’s Volleyball Alternate

David Taylor – Men’s Freestyle Wrestling

Haleigh Washington – Women’s Volleyball

Trials for various sports are still on-going. We will keep you updated if any more Nittany Lions are headed to Tokyo