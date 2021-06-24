Former Nittany Lions to represent Team USA at upcoming Olympics

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – As more rosters are finalized for the upcoming Summer Olympics, Nittany Lions will be sporting the red, white, and blue.
- Matt Anderson – Men’s Volleyball
- Kayla Canett-Oca – Women’s Rubgy
- Megan Courtney – Women’s Volleyball Alternate
- Micha Hancock – Women’s Volleyball
- Max Holt – Men’s Volleyball
- Andrew Mackiewicz – Men’s Fencing
- Alyssa Naeher – Women’s Soccer
- Aaron Russell – Men’s Volleyball Alternate
- David Taylor – Men’s Freestyle Wrestling
- Haleigh Washington – Women’s Volleyball
Trials for various sports are still on-going. We will keep you updated if any more Nittany Lions are headed to Tokyo