Former Nittany Lions to represent Team USA at upcoming Olympics

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – As more rosters are finalized for the upcoming Summer Olympics, Nittany Lions will be sporting the red, white, and blue.

  • Matt Anderson – Men’s Volleyball
  • Kayla Canett-Oca – Women’s Rubgy
  • Megan Courtney – Women’s Volleyball Alternate
  • Micha Hancock – Women’s Volleyball
  • Max Holt – Men’s Volleyball
  • Andrew Mackiewicz – Men’s Fencing
  • Alyssa Naeher – Women’s Soccer
  • Aaron Russell – Men’s Volleyball Alternate
  • David Taylor – Men’s Freestyle Wrestling
  • Haleigh Washington – Women’s Volleyball

Trials for various sports are still on-going. We will keep you updated if any more Nittany Lions are headed to Tokyo

