TAMPA BAY, Fl. (WTAJ) – Tampa Bay Buccaneer Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin tore his ACL in the Buc’s loss to the New Orleans Saints and is out for the season.

The former Nittany Lion hurt his right knee in the second quarter of the 9-0 loss.

He had 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns.

Godwin will be a free agent at the end of the season.