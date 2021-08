KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 19: Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski (61) enters the game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Former Nittany Lion offensive lineman and two-time Super Bowl Champion Stefen Wisniewski announced his retirement from the NFL Thursday after ten seasons.

I have an announcement to make : pic.twitter.com/0ZHD3Kvp9b — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) August 26, 2021

Wisniewski was selected in the second round of the 2011 draft by the Oakland Raiders and was named to the NFL All Rookie Team in 2011.

