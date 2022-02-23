MONTREAL, Canada (WTAJ) – Former Penn State forward Brandon Biro will make his NHL debut Wednesday night for the Buffalo Sabres.

The former captain will be the third Nittany Lion to play in the NFL.

The Alberta native signed a two-year contract with Buffalo after his senior season, but was hurt for much of last season. He played in 15 games for the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League. So far this season, he played in 39 games, registering 36 points on nine goals and 27 assists.

Biro left Penn State third in assists at 75, fifth in points at 116, and ninth in goals at 41.

The Buffalo Sabres are owned by Penn State alumni Terry Pegula.

