Former Nittany Lion Rodriguez to swim for Mexico at Tokyo Olympics

Former Nittany Lion Melissa Rodriguez will swim breaststroke for Mexico at the upcoming Olympic Games,

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (WTAJ) – Former Penn State swimmer Melissa Rodriguez was named to the Mexican Olympic Swim Team in the 100 and 200 breaststroke.

She is the seventeenth Nittany Lion to make a 2020 Olympic Roster.

Rodriguez holds the Mexican national record in three different breaststroke events– long-course 50, 100, and 200 breaststroke.

While at Penn State, Rodriguez swam in four NCAA Championships, earned honorable-mention All-American awards, and holds the program record for the 200 breaststroke time. She sits fourth all-time amongst Nittany Lions in 100 breaststroke. Rodriguez swam on the 400 medley relay team that held the program record from 2014-2020.

Rodriguez is the second women’s swimmer from Penn State to compete in the Olympics, and third overall.

She joins fellow Nittany Lion on Team Mexico, Gabe Castaño. Mexico is the only country outside of the United States with multiple Nittany Lions on the team.