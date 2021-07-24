Former Nittany Lion Mackiewicz, Streets take mats at the same time

TOKYO, Japan (WTAJ) – From Happy Valley to Tokyo, Japan, it is a small world for former Nittany Lion fencers!

In Men’s Olympic Sabre Fencing on Friday, former Nittany Lion Andrew Mackiewicz for Team USA beat Japan’s Tomohiro Shimamura. At the same time, in the same arena, former Nittany Lion Kaito Streets from Japan was also competing!

Mackiewicz fell in the following round, and Streets competed Saturday morning and also lost.



Both Streets and Mackiewicz are set to compete in the team competition for sabre.