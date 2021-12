New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) runs a route in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WTAJ) – Former Penn State wide out Juwan Johnson tested positive for COVID-19, and will be out for New Orleans.

A total of 7 Chiefs went on the COVID-19 list today: WR Tyreek Hill, TE Blake Bell, LB Nick Bolton, CB Rashad Fenton, G Kyle Long, OT Lucas Niang and CB Armani Watts.



All were the result of a positive test. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 21, 2021

The Saints wide out was one of many across the league to test positive on Tuesday.

This week, the NFL is working with new testing policies and no longer regularly tests vaccinated players who do not present with symptoms. Rather, the tests focus on unvaccinated players and what it calls “targeted” testing of others.