Former Altoona High, PSU standout makes 49ers roster

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Altoona Area High School and PSU football standout Kevin Givens has made the San Francisco 49ers 53 man roster.

This is no surprise, but is noteworthy considering he was an undrafted practice squadder last year: #49ers DL Kevin Givens has been informed that he's made the initial roster, per source. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) September 5, 2020

He was rookie last season in the NFL after leaving Penn State with one year of eligibility remaining. He went undrafted and signed a free agent deal with the 49ers.

Givens spent most of the 2019 season on the practice squad, until late December where he appeared in his first game, cracking the stat sheet with a single tackle.

He talked about his journey to compete in the Super Bowl with the 49ers in February.