Football players in quarantine might have missed out – except the specialists?

Plenty of college football players had to figure out ways to practice and improve from home this offseason.

Linemen might have tried to perfect footwork in the backyard. Quarterbacks could try and find someone, anyone, to throw to. Speedsters could hit a hill or a street and hit the gas.

Although, it might have been kickers and punters who had an advantage during the time away.

Penn State junior kicker Jake Pinegar spent his quarantine back home in Ankeny, Iowa. He said he took to his high school field to perfect his craft. After all, you might need less resources to improve field goal kicks, kickoffs and punts.

