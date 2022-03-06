LINCOLN, Ne. (WTAJ) – Penn State went 5-2 in the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament semifinals on Saturday. The Nittany Lions are in second in the team standings, with 111.5 points. The two losses came in sudden victory.

At 133, no. 1 Roman Bravo-Young beat no. 8 Dylan Ragusin from Michigan, 4-0. He will take on no. 3 Austin DeSanto of Iowa.

At 141, no. 1 Nick Lee beat no. 18 Jake Bergeland from Minnesota by a 16-1 tech fall. He will take on no. 2 Jaydin Eierman of Iowa in the finals.

At 157, no. 13 Brady Berge lost to no. 10 Will Lewan of Michigan in sudden victory, 3-1. Berge will compete in the consolation semifinals on Sunday and will face no. 12 Kendall Coleman from Purdue.

At 174, no. 1 Carter Starocci beat no. 4 Michael Kemerer of Iowa on medical forfeit. Starocci will take on no. 2 Logan Massa from Michigan.

At 184, no. 1 Aaron Brooks beat no. 19 Taylor Venz from Nebraska, 7-2. He will take on no. 2 Myles Amine from Michigan.

At 197, no. 1 Max Dean beat no. 5 Cameron Caffey from Michigan State, 5-2. He will take on no. 2 Eric Schultz from Nebraska.

At 285, no. 5 Greg Kerkvliet lost 6-4 in sudden victory to no. 4 Tony Cassioppi of Iowa. Kerkvliet will compete in the consolation semifinals on Sunday against no. 10 Lucas Davison of Northwestern.

The finals are Sunday, March 6 at 4:30.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.