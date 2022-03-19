DETROIT (WTAJ) — Aaron brooks pushed into overtime by NC State’s Trent Hildey Friday, but earning the take-down and the two point sudden victory win, he advances to the 184 lbs final on Saturday.

Brooks is on of five Nittany Lions advancing to Saturday night’s championship session. There he will face top-seeded Myles Amine who won the Big Ten championship beating Brooks. The two split their two matches this season.

Brooks is a 2021 champion, as is Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, and Carter Starocci who all advanced to their respective championships. Max Dean rounds out Penn State championship quintet.

Following Thursday’s bouts, Penn State (108) carries a 22.5 point lead over Michigan (85.5) into Saturday’s final day. Consolation matches begin at 11 a.m., the finals session is at 7 p.m. on ESPN.