Spring game? No general admission at final PSU football spring practice

The sunsets on Beaver Stadium during warm ups before an NCAA college football game between Penn State and Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Penn State won 28-21. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — First-year students at Penn State will be able to attend the football team’s final spring practice at Beaver Stadium in April.

The “final spring practice” is normally the Blue-White Game. However, the general public will not be admitted to this event. First-year students will be the only group in attendance.

Penn State President Eric Barron said the university is pleased to be able to offer an opportunity for their first-year students to experience Beaver Stadium for the first time as Penn Staters.

“Because of the pandemic, these students have missed out on this special tradition of cheering on the Nittany Lions, and we hope this will be a memorable way for them to gather together and celebrate the final practice of the spring,” Barron said. “While we are excited to offer this in-person opportunity, students must continue to do their part by following health and safety guidelines to bring this opportunity to fruition.”

University parking lots will be closed and tailgating will not be permitted for this event. First-year students will be contacted via email with further instructions for the event.

This is part of the university’s phased plan to restore in-person activities. Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said Penn State is hopeful for the fall and continues to focus on providing the best opportunity for a full capacity stadium for the Sept. 11 game against Ball State.