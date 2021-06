Fifteen Nittany Lions named to Olympic rosters

TOKYO, JAPAN – JUNE 03: The Olympic Rings are displayed by the Odaiba Marine Park Olympic venue on June 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto has stated that she is 100 percent certain that the Olympics will go ahead despite widespread public opposition as Japan grapples with a fourth wave of coronavirus. The Japanese organising committee also announced yesterday that around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers originally scheduled to help at the Games have withdrawn as concern continues to surround the country’s ability to hold a huge sporting event amid a global pandemic. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 2020 Summer Olympics start in less than a month! Nittany Lions will competing in a variety of sports!

Fifteen Nittany Lions, past and present, will be competing in eight different sports, and representing four countries, including Team USA.

Nittany Lions Competing in 2020 Olympic Games

Sport Country Matt Anderson Men’s Volleyball United States Kayla Cannett-Oca Women’s Rugby United States Gabe Castaño Men’s Swimming Mexico Megan Courtney Women’s Volleyball (alternate) United States Micah Hancock Women’s Volleyball United States Mohammed Hassan Men’s Fencing Egypt Max Holt Men’s Volleyball United States Joe Kovacs Men’s Track and Field United States Andrew Mackiewicz Men’s Fencing United States Erin McLeod Women’s Soccer (alternate) Canada Alyssa Naeher Women’s Soccer United States Aaron Russell Men’s Volleyball (alternate) United States Kaito Streets Men’s Fencing United States David Taylor Men’s Wrestling United States Haleigh Washington Women’s Volleyball United States

Opening ceremonies for the Tokyo Olympics start July 23.