UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans attending Penn State’s 2022 Blue-White Game in April will have plenty of activities to do before kickoff.

The Blue-White Game will start at 2 p.m. on April 23 and will air live on Big Ten Network. The game is Penn State University’s unofficial annual spring reunion by drawing in over 60,000 fans in seven of the last eight years. In 2019, it was estimated that 61,000 fans attended.

The official Penn State football game day fan festival, The Blue-White Boardwalk Fan Fest, located at Curtin Road in front of Beaver Stadium begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. and features many events for fans to partake in before the game.

The fan fest will feature carnival games free carnival rides, such as a ferris wheel and giant slide, a photo booth, face painting, balloon twister, caricature artist and food. Cash will only be accepted at the carnival games. At the marketing table in the Blue-White Boardwalk, the 2022 Football Spring Schedule Poster will be handed out pregame.

All parking passes will be mobile parking passes and can be bought online. 2022 season parking pass holders who renewed by February 18 renewal deadline should already see the passes in their account Parking will be general admission in select lots near Beaver Stadium and will be systematically filled.

RV parking will be in the overnight RV parking lot. RV pass holders will only have to pay $40 with complimentary access on Saturday. Those without the RV pass will owe $60 upon arrival on Saturday and $100 if they arrive on Friday and stay for two nights.

The passes are allowed to be transferred to another fan but must be sent and accepted by 3 p.m. on April 19. Fans that attend the game without a pass will have to pay $20 per each regular vehicle.

There will be an apparel sale 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last in the Pegula Ice Arena and is open to the public.

More information on the Blue-White Game and the events happening can be found online.