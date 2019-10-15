ESPN College GameDay set will be on HUB Lawn on PSU Campus

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — ESPN’s College GameDay set will be on the HUB Lawn on Penn State’s campus on Friday and Saturday.

This is a new change. Their set was on Old Main last season.

Here are some things to keep in mind throughout the week:

Henderson Drive will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at approximately 6 p.m for College GameDay vehicles.

Rules for Fans standing in the Pit:

Fans may begin lining up for access to the pit Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET, with the pit being open at approximately 6:30 a.m. (no overnight camping). Restrooms are available in the HUB.

Fans entering the pit will be screened by security using metal detection wands.

No bags, backpacks or purses are permitted.

No offensive, vulgar, inappropriate or solicitation signage will be allowed (i.e., no political, religious, or .com, .org, .net signage).

No signs or flags on a stick.

No pens, pencils, markers or dry erase boards.

No food or drinks.

Throwing of objects is prohibited.

Fans Can Attend College Football Live Friday; GameDay with Activities and Giveaways throughout the Day

Parking:

Students

Students who live on campus are encouraged to walk to the HUB Lawn or take the CATA White or Blue Loop bus and walk from stops on Burrowes Street or the Schlow Library on Beaver Avenue (White) or intersection of College Avenue and Allen Street (Blue).

Students who live off campus and State College residents are encouraged to walk to the HUB Lawn or take the CATA bus and walk from the Schlow Library stop on Beaver Avenue.

Students and fans who plan to park near College GameDay location

For fans who plan to drive to attend College GameDay, there are three downtown parking garages that are within three blocks of the HUB Lawn that have hourly rates: the Beaver Avenue Garage, the Fraser Street Garage and the Pugh Street Garage. Metered street parking also is available downtown.

There are three available parking garages on campus – the HUB Deck, East Deck and Nittany Deck – for fans attending College GameDay Saturday. There is a flat fee of $25 (cash) to park in the University decks on football game day. Parking is available in these decks on Friday for up to two hours for $1 per hour.

Additionally, there is a flat fee of $15 (cash) to park in Lot Red A on football game day beginning at 7:30 a.m. (west of North Atherton Street by the Westgate Building).

Fans who plan to park in Beaver Stadium lots and attend GameDay