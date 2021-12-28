Ebiketie is latest to back out of the Outback Bowl

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie is the latest Penn State football player to forgo the Outback Bowl to focus on NFL Draft prep.
In a statement posted to social media, Ebiketie thanked both Penn State and Temple for making dreams come true.
Ebiketie finished third in the Big Ten with 9.5 sacks, and led the conference with 18 tackles for a loss. NFL Draft Buzz grades him as the 11th best defense end in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.