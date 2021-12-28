Ebiketie is latest to back out of the Outback Bowl

Happy New Year 2022 Light Up Downtown State College
January 01 2022 12:00 am

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – SEPTEMBER 18: Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) hits the quarterback as he throws during the Auburn Tigers versus Penn State Nittany Lions game on September 18, 2021 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

January 01 2022 12:00 pm

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie is the latest Penn State football player to forgo the Outback Bowl to focus on NFL Draft prep.

In a statement posted to social media, Ebiketie thanked both Penn State and Temple for making dreams come true.

Ebiketie finished third in the Big Ten with 9.5 sacks, and led the conference with 18 tackles for a loss. NFL Draft Buzz grades him as the 11th best defense end in the upcoming NFL Draft.

